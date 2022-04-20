"Too early": Naga Chaitanya's team denies rumors of actor's second marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shocked everyone after they announced their split in a joint statement after four years of marriage. Yesterday, rumours of Naga Chaitanya's second marriage spread like wildfire on social media. The rumours suggested that Naga Chaitanya was gearing up mentally and emotionally for a re-marriage. The reports also said that he was keen to tie the knot with someone who is not a part of the film industry. Now as per a report in Great Andhra, Naga's team clarified that the legal divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya was yet to come through. This was too early to think of marrying for a second time.

In October, while announcing their divorce, they shared a post on Instagram that read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.” “We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” it read further.

