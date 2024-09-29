"Took me a tough time to change my image": Bobby Deol opens up about shifting to villainous roles

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : At the IIFA Awards 2024, Bobby Deol celebrated his award for Performance in a Negative Role for Animal, and also took the opportunity to share his journey of transforming his image as an actor in the industry with the characters he is now portraying.

Bobby Deol played the role of the silent antagonist 'Abrar Haque' in 'Animal' and did justice to his character, leaving everyone cheering loudly.

When asked if the industry is capitalizing on his villainous roles, Bobby responded, "Aisa kuch nahin hota hain. Kya hain jab se maine industry join ki hain, toh yaha ap jis tarah ke roles karte hain, apko usi tarah ke roles milte hain."

"It's been happening since before, not just now. It's always going to be like that. It took me a tough time to change my image, and finally, I've changed my image and done characters that are very different," Bobby added while speaking to media.

The actor also spoke about the struggles he faced throughout his career and said, "I just think that hard days are part of life. I don't look at them and feel, oh my God, I went through that period. I don't know. I can't speak about that film because I really can't right now at this moment. It's a journey, and every person goes through it. If you work hard, there comes a day when you get some kind of acknowledgment."

The actor added flair to the night by performing his iconic Jamal Kudu step from Animal while balancing a glass on his head, as he received an award.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAeYKwssI0H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also won awards for Best Picture and Best Director, making it a night to remember for the film and its cast.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor