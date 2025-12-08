Top K-Dramas of 2025: When Life Gives You Tangerine, Melo Movie, Genie Make a Wish & More

K-dramas are most watched genre in India and in 2025 many K-dramas got released on OTT platforms which created hype with their unique story line. From romantic tales to mature dramas, these shows entertained audiences. Here’s a list of K-dramas that kept viewers engaged in 2025.

When Life Gives You Tangerine: Young aspiring Ae-sun student who wish to get educate and becoming a poet, falls into life trap. Gawn-shik who is love with her becomes a support system. However after Ae-sun's mother death her dream falls apart. Both of them runaway to start new-life in Seoul. Series is about how life plays challenges them.

Genie Make A Wish: Fantasy romantic-comedy series features Ki Ka-young, a cold woman who frees Iblis, a genie, and receives three wishes. The series stars Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin. It has 13 episodes and blends fantasy, romance, and darker themes.

Melo Movie: The story centers on Ko Gyeom — a passionate movie‑lover turned film critic — and Kim Mu‑bee — an aspiring film director with a painful past. After a painful separation years ago, fate brings them back as neighbours, reopening old wounds and stirring up feelings.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty: Historical‑fantasy romantic series revolve around a master chef who goes back in history who is foodie. The show blends food, romance, intrigue and time‑travel: the cooking scenes are central — creative fusion dishes, beautifully plated feasts that highlight the contrast between modern cuisine and historical context.

Tempest: Tempest is a 2025 South Korean political‑spy thriller / drama series. It stars Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won in the lead roles — a diplomat and a mysterious operative — and features a large ensemble cast including both Korean and international actor.