Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek

Washington [US], July 23 : The Angelina Jolie-directed war film 'Without Blood' a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and Mike Leigh's contemporary tragicomedy 'Hard Truths' will have their world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Toronto Film Festival has added the latest movies from Alicia Vikander, Lupita Nyong'o, Steve Coogan, Ralph Fiennes, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Lily James and Riz Ahmed.

The Gala section at Roy Thomson Hall features two music specials, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, a biopic about the Italian tenor directed by Cosima Spender, and Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, a documentary by Thom Zimny for Disney+ and Hulu. Last year, Zimny was in Toronto for his Netflix documentary "Sly," on Sylvester Stallone.

Toronto will this year feature a mix of films that debuted at Cannes and Venice, in addition to high-profile world premieres to screen in front of mainstream audiences at Roy Thomson Hall, TIFF Bell Lightbox, the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Scotiabank Theatre, before jostling for position during the upcoming Hollywood awards season.

Toronto will host North American debuts of Paul Schrader's Oh, Canada (featuring Uma Thurman, Richard Gere, and Jacob Elordi), David Cronenberg's The Shrouds, and Sean Baker's Anora, which won the top award at Cannes and stars Mikey Madison. Canadian debuts for Jacques Audiard's crime musical Emilia Perez, starring Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofia Gascon, Michael Gracey's Better Man, and actor-turned-director Embeth Davidtz's Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight.

TIFF featured international premieres of Conclave, a Vatican conspiracy film starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow; Piece by Piece, an animated biopic about Pharrell Williams; and The Piano Lesson, a feature directorial debut by Malcolm Washington for Netflix, starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Ray Fisher.

Toronto earlier announced the 2024 edition will open with Ben Stiller's comedy Nutcrackers, from director David Gordon Green. And Rebel Wilson's The Deb, a musical comedy set in rural Australia, will close TIFF. Those film picks follow a tradition of Toronto leaning into mainstream crowd-pleasers to bookend its September event. The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from September 5 to 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

