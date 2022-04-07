Tovino Thomas joins forces with major production house for multiple slate deal

Mumbai, April 7 Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has announced an association with a major production house to produce films and web shows in Malayalam and Hindi.

In Tovino's opinion, the collaboration is a mark of a massive shift that the Indian content industry is currently witnessing.

The collaboration between Tovino Thomas Productions and Saregama's Yoodlee Films is a huge step towards creating synergistic networks with diverse talent pools across the country.

Commenting on the development, Tovino said, "This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories."

Yoodlee Films has also collaborated with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects in the past but this is the first time, a Malayalam production house and a heritage media giant with a global reach have come together on a multiple slate deal across languages.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India, said, "Tovino Thomas is a pan-Indian success story. Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like 'Minnal Murali', or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well."

"Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards and break new ground and he is the perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or the big screen. Tovino also represents brave filmmaking in the Malayalam industry and we could not be more thrilled to have him aboard", he concluded.

