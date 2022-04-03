Tovino Thomas unveils his character's colourful first look from 'Thallumaala'

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has shared his character's first look from his upcoming film 'Thallumaala'.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Minnal Murali' actor shared an uber-cool poster in which he can be seen sitting on a shiny blue car, dressed in a vibrant jacket-joggers outfit with a chain on his neck.

Tovino will be seen sharing screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is helmed by the director Khalid Rahman and bankrolled by Ashiq Usman.

Apart from 'Thallumaala', Tovino will also be seen in 'Vaashi' with co-star Keerthy Suresh.

( With inputs from ANI )

