Tovino Thomas's biggest hit turns out to be 'Thallumaala'

Chennai, Aug 16 Director Khalid Rahman's just released Malayalam film, 'Thallumaala', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, has gone on to emerge as the biggest hit in the actor's career, if one is to go by what sources in the industry say.

On Tuesday, sources said 'Thallumaala', which opened to rave reviews on August 12, had until August 15 grossed approximately Rs 31 crores worldwide. The impressive numbers make the film the biggest hit in Tovino's career so far, the sources claimed.

The film, an action comedy written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Actor Tovino Thomas had, even while shooting for this film, claimed that he was having a blast.

Taking to Instagram to share his experience of playing Wazim, his character in the film, Tovino had then said, "While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more!"

"I remember thinking years back that there are a few things I just can't see myself doing but, when a character demands it, like in this one, you step up and show up! Specially when you have a rock solid team backing you up and giving you confidence to explore and grow as an artist."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor