Trailer for Jennifer Winget, Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : The trailer of the Hindi podcast series 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye' has been unveiled.

This is the second instalment of the localised production of Marvel's Wastelanders and features Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, Prajakta Koli as Ash and Jennifer Winget as Kate Bishop.

Sharing the trailer link, the social media team of Audible took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhaiyo aur behno, presenting Hawkeye .The sole survivor of the Avengers and a shell of the Super Hero he once was, he is now reliving his worst memories for paying audiences. He’s broken but there’s a fire in him and he’s ready to do what needs to be done: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most."

The glimpse has left fans excited.

"Wow...it looks interesting," a social media user commented.

"Exciting," another one commented.

'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye' will be streaming free for listeners on Audible, starting September 29.

