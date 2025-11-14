Trailer of 'Fallout 2' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], November 14 : The trailer of 'Fallout' season 2 has been unveiled.

According to an official description, "The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=FJT1bKIzkqjZ_Vjj&v=V2desorHsY8&feature=youtu.be

As per Variety, Justin Theroux joins Season 2 as "Fallout" icon Robert House, who is the de facto ruler of the New Vegas Strip. In Season 1, it is revealed that House and his fat constituents had the Mojave nuked to ensure Vault-Tec's success. In the game, he prepares for the attack by fortifying the city and preserving his body in a coma so he can rule over New Vegas when he awakes a century later.

'Fallout' is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as both showrunners and executive producers.

Todd Howard and Bethesda Game Studios also executive produce, alongside James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The new season will be out on Prime Video on December 17.

