Trailer of Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin's 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Tuesday launched the trailer of his film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' in Mumbai with co-stars Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh.

Rohit Shetty was the guest of honour at the trailer launch.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di promises to be an emotional and uplifting journey, continuing the legacy of the Ardaas franchise. The film is a touching family drama that weaves together stories of finding light through faith.

Speaking on the occasion, Gippy Grewal said, "The Ardaas franchise has been a labour of love, and the overwhelming support from audiences and critics alike has been very humbling. As we unveil the trailer for the third part today, I feel a deep sense of gratitude and anticipation. It's a powerful, heartfelt journey that delves even deeper into the emotions, faith and family values which have always been at the core of Ardaas. I truly believe it will resonate profoundly with viewers and leave a lasting imprint."

Jyoti Deshpande, President Media and Content Business RIL added, " We are excited to venture into Punjabi cinema with this film, confident that audiences will resonate with its compelling story. At Jio Studios, we believe that stories are language agnostic. India's beauty lies in its diversity, and it is our vision that audiences appreciate films for their narrative, rather than the language. We are dedicated to supporting heartfelt films, and this project aligns perfectly with that ethos. Earlier this year, Laapataa Ladies demonstrated the power of compelling storytelling, and we are equally confident in the success of 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di'"

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director Panorama studios, also talked about the film.

"We are very happy to partner with Gippy Grewal (Humble Motion Pictures) and Jio Studios for Ardaas - Sarbat De Bhale Di. This story will resonate with audiences not only in India but across the world. I believe in this partnership and feel proud of it, as it will also extend to Carry On Jattiye and Manjhe Bistre 3. I would also like to thank Rohit for launching the trailer of our film," he shared.

Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios present Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, written and directed by Gippy Grewal. The third part will be out on September 13.

