Trailer of Jaiveer-starrer 'Bajrang Aur Ali' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : The trailer of Jaiveer-starrer 'Bajrang Aur Ali' has been unveiled.

As per a statement, the film focuses on Bajrang, who epitomizes the essence of true friendship, and his deep, meaningful relationship with Ali, his companion from a different cultural background.

The trailer showcases the beauty of a friendship between a Hindu and a Muslim.

Excited about the film, actor Jaiveer said, "I am thrilled and incredibly proud to announce that the trailer for Bajrang Aur Ali is now live! This film has been a labour of love and passion, crafted with the utmost dedication. I am confident it will resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring both thought and unity. Bajrang Aur Ali is designed to unite our nation, spreading love and positivity. I believe everyone who sees this film will leave the theatre feeling uplifted and proud."

"I humbly ask for your support and love for Bajrang Aur Aliit's the film our nation needs at this moment. Let's make it a resounding success together," he added.

Written and directed by Jaiveer and produced by UtterUp Films, 'Bajrang Aur Ali' is set to release in theatres on June 7. The music for the film is composed by Yug Bhusal, with vocals by veteran singers Udit Narayan and Daler Mehndi.

