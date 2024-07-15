Trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' to be out tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her new film, 'Ulajh'.

On Monday, she stepped out in the city and surprised fans with an exclusive trailer preview of 'Ulajh'. Officially, the trailer will be out on Tuesday.

For her outfit of the day, Janhvi kept it stylish. She donned a strapless, high front slit gown from Balmain.

She completed her ensemble with black sunglasses, a soft glam makeup look and high heels.

Sharing the update about the trailer's release, Janhvi took to Instagram and wrote, "And the secret is... #UlajhTrailer is dropping tomorrow! Can't wait to share it!! In theatres on the 2nd of August."

She also dropped a new poster of her character. In the poster, her face is seen covered with bruises.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 2nd.

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film.

In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the 'Mili' actress wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor