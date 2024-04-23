Trailer of Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Jennifer Lopez-starrer 'Atlas' has been unveiled.

The film follows Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it, as per Deadline.

Take a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6GxU3oAuOv/

Directed by Brad Peyton, the film also stars Simu LiuAbraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

The Netflix film is produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Samson Mucke, Michael Riley McGrath serve as executive producers.

'Atlas' is written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. The film lands will be out on May 24.

