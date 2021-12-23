Trailer of Kannada web show 'Humble Politician Nograj' features Danish Sait

Bengaluru, Dec 23 The trailer of Kannada actor Danish Sait's web series 'Humble Politician Nograj' is out. Helmed by Saad Khan, the series features Danish Sait, Varun Thakur, Prakash Belawadi, Vinay Chendoor and Disha Madan.

Saad Khan, who directed Kannada film 'Humble Politician Nograj' in 2018, is now coming up with a series of the same name. The film features Danish Sait in the lead role, portraying the titular character of Nograj.

In the trailer of the web series, Danish can be seen reprising his role as Nograj. The story revolves around corrupt politician Nograj and his journey from being an MLA to becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Director Saad Khan said: "I love observing people, their mannerisms and quirks - obviously in a tactful manner. Real life experiences always help in crafting a character or a story. So while writing our show, the world and the other zany characters around Nograj, I was able to draw from my own observational experiences and add comical traits of all the fascinating people I have met into our narrative. The way Danish embodies Nograj and seeing him perform gave me a canvas to work with and that really helped envision everything else."

He further shares on the challenges of dealing with comedy as a genre and how Danish is the perfect choice for essaying the character of Nograj. "As a director, comedy is not an easy genre to tackle, but Danish and I have worked together for over 8 years now, and we laugh at the same things, almost always. When we work on a scene, instantly we both know whether it works or not. For me Danish is synonymous with humour, and nobody can ace Nograj better than him," he adds.

Danish opens up about his character, Nograj in the series and says: , "The character, Nograj has a hysterically funny personality with optimistic ambitions. To get into his shoes required a lot of preparation. I had to think and feel like a 'scamster', and to keep the infectious energy consistent. There are some characters that influence your personality and Nograj did that for me in a good way. Though, at times, I do wonder, what will happen to the nation if we actually have people like him."

Kannada web series 'Humble Politician Nograj' will be streaming from January 6 on Voot Select.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor