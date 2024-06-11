Trailer of new show 'Sisterhood' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : The trailer of new show 'Sisterhood' has been unveiled.

Starring Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Bhagyashree Limaye, 'Sisterhood' explores themes of friendship, growth and self-discovery.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into "the renowned institution of S.I.S.T.R.S., a school rich in history and tradition that has been home to generations of young girls. Following the journey of four friends - Zoya, Nikita, Ann and Gargee, the series highlights the strength of their bonds and their unwavering support for one another." As these girls navigate the complexities of school life, the narrative vividly portrays that a school is not merely built from bricks and mortar but is shaped by the countless emotions and experiences of its students.

Reflecting on portraying the character of Gargee in the series, Nidhi Bhanushali in a statement said, "Bringing Gargee to life in Sisterhood has been a fulfilling experience. Her journey is one of self-discovery and resilience as she grapples with the complexities of a new environment and carving out her identity. Coming from a different background than her peers, she brings a unique perspective to S.I.S.T.R.S., challenging traditional norms. Portraying Gargee has been both challenging and rewarding."

Shreyansh Pandey, Head, TVF Originals and Executive Producer, also talked about what audience can expect from the show.

"Sisterhood exemplifies our commitment to producing content that deeply resonates with our viewers. The series authentically portrays the intricacies of female friendships and the path to self-discovery. We've always strived to create content that explores the multifaceted nature of human relationships and experiences. Through our partnership with Amazon miniTV, we are excited to share this compelling story with the audience, inviting them to embark on a soulful journey into the lives of the young women of S.I.S.T.R.S.," Shreyansh said.

'Sisterhood' will be out on Amazon miniTV soon.

