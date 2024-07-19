Trailer of new web series 'Life Hill Gayi' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : The trailer of Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu-starrer 'Life Hill Gayi' has been unveiled.

The show is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia. Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, Mukti Mohan and Aditi Govitrikar are also a part of 'Life Hill Gayi'.

On speaking about his character and what audience can expect from the show, Divyenndu said, "Dev believes in living life, king size. While he puts on a brave, know it all face but in reality, he is a vulnerable and affectionate guy. I was looking forward to a story such as this that allows me to tap into both the humorous as well as soft side of me. While on-screen Kusha and I are always quarreling but off-screen we became each other's families. Life hill Gayi is a very relatable story of a dysfunctional family and I am sure each member in a family can relate to some or the other character in our series."

Kusha also opened up about her character.

"Kalki's character is incredibly funny, dynamic, and relatable. From the moment I was introduced to her, I fell in love with her determination, her boss-lady vibe, and her authenticity so much that I knew this role was tailor-made for me and everything I bring to the table. The depth of Kalki's character and her world allowed us to explore our creative freedom and play with the quirks. Her relationship with her family is unconventional, but their love is unbreakable. I personally believe families aren't meant to be perfect; their true beauty lies in their imperfections and dysfunction," she shared.

"At the end of the day, we all laugh off our troubles and differences, and that's what truly matters. Working with Divyenndu as my on screen sibling and Vinay Pathak sir as my dad has been such a joy because banter comes naturally to all of us and it's fun. I'm so excited for audiences to experience the warmth, humor, and heart of this series," she added.

'Life hill Gayi' will start streaming from August 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

