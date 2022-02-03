Trailer of Vikram, Dhruv Vikram's 'Mahaan' unveiled

On Thursday, the makers of Vikram and Dhruv Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' unveiled its trailer.

The fast-paced video takes us through the story of a simple man who goes through a personal crisis when his family walks out on him when one day he steps out of line from his straight-laced and principled life. He moves on without them to realize his ambitions, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses the presence of his son and wants him back in his life. What follows is an action-packed narrative with unexpected events unfolding in his life that take him through highs and lows, changing the course of his existence.

Talking about the film, Karthik Subbaraj said, "Mahaan is a labour of love for me with a strong cast and crew supporting me by giving their very best. It is always a delight to work with Vikram, and Mahaan has been extra-special, as it is the 60th movie in his expansive and impressive career. The movie has also given me the opportunity to bring together and direct the dynamic father-son duo of Vikram and Dhruv in their first onscreen appearance together ever."

He added, "I am confident that fans and audiences are going to love seeing them light up the screens with their own unique brands of creativity moving in perfect harmony with the other."

'Mahaan' will be available to the viewers in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. In Kannada, the film is titled 'Maha Purusha'.

