Trailer of web series 'Tamil Rockerz' show dark side of digital piracy

Chennai, July 16 The unit of director Arivazhagan's upcoming Tamil web series, "Tamil Rockerz", featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead, released the trailer of the series on Saturday.

The web series, which is set to stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV from August 19, deep dives into the dark side of digital piracy and unravels the industry's battles against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop, who must fight against time, unruly fans, and an anonymous network of cyber pirates to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie, from the notorious piracy group.

The series also has Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and M.S. Bhaskar in pivotal roles. An AVM Productions web series, "Tamil Rockerz" has been directed by Arivazhagan and written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan.

About the film's theme, Arun Vijay said: "Piracy has been a constant battle for the entertainment industry. However, in the fast-evolving world that feeds on digital advancements and technological innovations, piracy has taken newer forms. The show portrays this battle in brilliant detail.

"It's not often that you get to portray a character like Rudra, and it has been a delight. The show's concept is unique, and it is relevant in the present circumstances."

