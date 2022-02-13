Trailer out for 'Nope', horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer

Los Angeles, Feb 13 The trailer of "Nope", the highly anticipated horror film written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele, was unveiled on Super Bowl Sunday.

The film stars the Oscar-winning "Get Out" and "Black Panther" star Daniel Kaluuya, multiple-awarding-winning actress, singer and television personality Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott. Peele wrote the script and produced alongside Ian Cooper under his banner Monkeypaw Productions, reports 'Deadline'.

The trailer starts off on a bouncy upbeat tone and soon takes a dramatic turn leading to mysterious events that leave a lasting impact on the audience. The plot details of "Nope" haven't been yet revealed, but the trailer hooks the viewers from the word go.

According to Deadline, last year, when the film went into production, it welcomed the first group of trainees from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group's California Below-the-Line Traineeship for individuals seeking careers behind the camera, as NBCUniversal had previously announced.

Monkeypaw Productions was launched in 2012 by Peele. They recently released co-writer-director Nia DaCosta's adaptation of "Candyman", which became the first movie from a Black female director ever to debut at No. 1 at the domestic box office. 'Nope' was made as part of Monkeypaw's exclusive five-year deal with Universal.

