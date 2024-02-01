Trevor Noah got a 'random call' from Jennifer Lopez to appear in her new movie

Los Angeles, Feb 1 Comedian Trevor Noah has revealed that he received a call from singer-actress Jennifer Lopez to appear in her upcoming streaming musical film ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’.

However, upon learning about the opportunity, he couldn't believe it was real, reports People magazine.

"That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, 'This must be a prank,'" Noah, 39, told ‘People’. "And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, 'Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in’.”

Earlier this month, Lopez, 54, unveiled the trailer for her Prime Video movie ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’, which arrives in tandem with her new album on February 16.

As per People, the preview featured the ‘Hustlers’ star on a journey through both dreamscapes and challenges grounded in reality in order to find love. In the film, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer will be joined by her husband Ben Affleck — who was famously the inspiration for her 2002 album ‘This Is Me… Then’ as well as celebrities including Noah, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru and Derek Hough.

"There's just a fun collection of people who've come together to celebrate an icon and somebody who has, across different genres, really just blazed her own trail," said Noah. "It was a lot of fun.”

Despite taking part in the project, however, the Daily Show alum still isn't exactly sure of what fans can expect from This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. "I'm really excited to see what it is. The funny thing is I don't know too much about it because they were very secretive about how they did it,” he said. "I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don't know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it's going to be.”

