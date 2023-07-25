Trevor Noah is coming to India for special shows, more deets inside

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Missed seeing former television host Trevor Noah in action since his exit from 'The Daily Show' last year? If yes, then there's good news for fans especially those living in India.

Noah, the acclaimed standup comedian, is all set to make his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour'.

Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the ‘Off The Record’ Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

As per a statement, Trevor’s ‘Off The Record’ Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature Noah in his element, performing a satirical set.

Excited about India Tour, Noah said, "After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

The update has left desi fans excited.

"Woah...can't wait for Noah to perform in India," a social media user commented.

"This is huge. Super happy," another one wrote.

While announcing his exit from 'The Daily Show', Noah recalled his earlier trip to India.

"What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said.

