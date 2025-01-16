Tribal fashion walk celebrates Chhattisgarh's culture at Taatapani Mahotsav

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 16 : On the second day of the Taatapani Mahotsav, a vibrant Tribal Fashion Walk was organized, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditional attire of Chhattisgarh's tribal communities.

The event took place on the cultural stage of the festival, which is being held in celebration of Makar Sankranti.

Local students took centre stage during the fashion walk, proudly displaying the distinctive attire, customs, and traditions of the tribal communities of the region.

The initiative was aimed at preserving these cultural practices while offering a platform to introduce them to the public.

The event not only highlighted the significance of tribal attire but also sought to raise awareness about the unique traditions of these communities.

Ranveer Sai, the Chief Officer of Balrampur, expressed his pride in the state's diverse tribal culture, emphasizing the importance of such events.

"Our Chhattisgarh is full of tribes, and the people here have their own traditions and customs. To preserve their unique traditions, their culture has been showcased through the Tribal Fashion Walk. To make the people aware of these traditions, the Tribal Fashion Walk was organized today," Sai remarked.

The Taatapani Mahotsav, a three-day cultural extravaganza, was inaugurated on Makar Sankranti by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai.

The festival is being held near the Taatapani hot springs, home to the towering 80-foot-high Tapeshwar Dham statue of Lord Shiva, which draws thousands of visitors each year.

The festival features a lively fair, cultural programs, and performances by local and Bollywood artists, with a particular focus on promoting regional talent and traditions.

In addition to the Tribal Fashion Walk, the audience was treated to an energetic performance by Bollywood singer and music composer Mithun Sharma, who, along with his team, performed a series of popular Bollywood songs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor