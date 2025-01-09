Triptii Dimri On Maintaining a Constant Social Media Presence: Don’t Like To Post Everything About My Personal Life

From 'Laila Majnu', 'Qala' to 'Animal' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Triptii Dimri has come a long way in her Bollywood career. The widely acclaimed actress has constantly proven her mettle as a powerhouse performer and has won hearts of her fans with her dynamic portrayals. Beyond connecting with the masses through her on-screen presence, Triptii Dimri has also built a strong equation with her fans and admirers on social media. Recently, the 'Animal' fame actress opened up about an actor's need to maintain a powerful social media presence, however, she commented that one needs to be authentic, raw, and honest on the platform.

Speaking about the same, Triptii Dimri calls herself a person who "does not like to post everything about personal life on social media". Triptii shared that unless she's promoting a film, she's not someone who'd post on a daily basis. Furthermore, she added about her belief in being "true to yourself." "I don't want to lose myself trying to fit in a box. I want to keep doing what I believe in, and I think that's what keeps me sane," she added.

Beyond this, Triptii Dimri also commented on whether the focus on her personal life bothers her. She revealed that it "sometimes" bothers her; however, she reminds herself that it's a "part of the game," and people will be interested in knowing about her life. Further, she stated that she loves her freedom, but as a celebrity, there are days when she misses it. After 'Animal', Triptii Dimri had a fabulous 2024 with multiple releases. With 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', 'Bad Newz', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Triptii Dimri established herself as one of the most in-demand actresses, who is gearing up for interesting releases in 2025.

The actress is looking forward to Sajid Nadiadwala's next film with Shahid Kapoor and has begun filming for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. Beyond this, the actress will also be seen in 'Dhadak 2' with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Triptii's next grand release includes Imtiaz Ali's 'The Idiot Of Istanbul', which will see her sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil. She also has the much-anticipated 'Arjun Ustara' in the pipeline.