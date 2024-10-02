Triptii Dimri Skips Jaipur Event After Taking Rs 5.5 lakhs; Angry Attendees Blacken Her Poster in Protest (Watch Video)

Actress Triptii Dimri, who debuted in "Laila Majnu," gained fame with her cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster "Animal." Since then, she has been promoting her upcoming film. She is currently promoting "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video," alongside Rajkummar Rao. However, an event organizer from Jaipur claims that Tripti promised to attend an event but backed out at the last minute. They allege she took 5 lakh rupees for the event but failed to show up, leading to frustration among attendees who then marked her poster with black ink.

A viral video shows a woman angrily drawing black lines on Tripti's poster, asserting, "Nobody will watch her film. These celebrities don't honor their commitments. Who knows her name? We just came to see her, and she doesn't even deserve to be called a celebrity."

This is so bad, ya! Just because #TriptiiDimri is a celeb that doesnt give anyone the right to do such things for a meagre 5 L.



Not only her, many actors will be scared to attend ficci flo’s events #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo



pic.twitter.com/vPOnA7MwOt — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) October 1, 2024

In another video, an event manager captures women shouting, "blacken her face." One woman commented, "Jaipur should boycott Tripti. We will file a case against her. I transferred half the payment, expecting the rest after waiting 5 minutes. She still has half the money. The total deal was 5.5 lakhs, and she has insulted us by running away after taking payment."

"Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" is set to release on October 11, along with her other films, "Bhoolbhulaiyya 3" and "Dhadak 2."