Triptii Dimri Sparks Buzz With Her Post From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Triptii Dimri has set social media abuzz after sharing a post from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York City. The acclaimed Indian actress and global style icon was seated front row at the star-studded event on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, joining an exclusive guest list for a night of fashion, glamour, and entertainment.

Triptii was seen enjoying the show’s standout moments, meeting fellow guests, and getting an early look at Victoria’s Secret’s latest collections. But it’s her post and her presence at the event that has fans wondering if something exciting is brewing between Triptii Dimri and Victoria’s Secret.

Nothing’s confirmed yet, but one thing’s certain Triptii has everyone talking, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!