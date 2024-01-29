True-crime docu series to unravel Sheena Bora murder case

Mumbai, Jan 29 The upcoming true-crime documentary series titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’, will unravel the infamous case of Indrani Mukerjea about allegedly murdering her 25-year old daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani, who was an accomplished media executive and socialite, was married to media baron Peter Mukerjea. In 2015, she was arrested for murdering Sheena Bora. The case sent shockwaves across the nation.

The documentary features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations. It is helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, and also reveals for the first-time ever unsettling call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family.

It explores sensational family secrets, complicated relationships, buried connections and the possibility of millions of dollars at stake.

After her arrest, Indrani was sent to judicial custody at a women's-only prison in

The series is slated to drop on Netflix on February 23.

