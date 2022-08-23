Truly humbled and blessed by b'day wishes, says Chiranjeevi

Chennai, Aug 23 Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has expressed gratitude to friends, fans and well-wishers for their loving birthday wishes, saying he felt truly humbled and blessed by their outpouring of love.

Taking to Twitter, a day after his birthday, the superstar said, "Feel truly humbled and blessed by all the loving birthday wishes of my friends, fans and well wishers!

"Very touched by the way all my wonderful fans have engaged in blood donations and many charitable activities to celebrate my birthday. A big heartfelt thank you to each one of you!"

The actor also disclosed that he had taken some time out to spend with family and had gone away from the city on his birthday.

He said, "This birthday, I have been with family, away from the city and spent some wonderful time together!"

The actor also took time to thank an anonymous admirer, who had, through his brother Pawan Kalyan sent him birthday wishes.

"Thank you for sharing these kind wishes from this loving anonymous admirer, Kalyan babu (Pawan Kalyan). Wishing him/her all the very best in his/her wonderful endeavours!," Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi turned 67 on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor