Trust CSK to turn the corner soon: Director Venkat Prabhu

Chennai, April 4 Director Venkat Prabhu might have been disappointed with the dismal showing of the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night when it suffered a defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in the ongoing edition of the IPL, but he still isn't ready to give up hope and has said that he trusts the team to show its 'other side' soon.

Taking to Twitter, the director, who is known to be an avid cricket fan and a staunch supporter of CSK, posted a gif image of a man weeping and wrote, "God save us Chennai IPL", as CSK struggled to chase Punjab's total of 180.

After the match ended, the director put out another tweet which, while reiterating his faith in the team, also sought to publicise his just released film 'Manmadha Leelai'.

He wrote, "Trust in our CSK. Soon, we will see the other side of our Chennai IPL but now, it's time to know the other side of 'Manmadha Leelai' expect the unexpected!! Running successfully in the theatres near you!!"

