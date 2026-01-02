Trust to be formed to preserve Zubeen Garg's artistic legacy: Family

Guwahati, Jan 2 Garima Garg, wife of late Zubeen Garg on Friday announced the formation of a trust in the name of the cultural icon of Assam to preserve and carry forward his artistic, social and cultural legacy.

This came even as they reiterated their hope for early delivery of justice in the case related to his murder.

Addressing reporters here, Garima Garg along with the singer’s family members and associates said she prays that the coming year brings peace and positivity for everyone and expressed confidence that justice would ultimately prevail.

She said Zubeen Garg’s ideals, creativity and lifelong dedication to the people of Assam would continue to live on through collective efforts.

“Zubeen dedicated his life to the people of Assam. It is now our responsibility to uphold his values and take his work forward by following the path he showed,” Garima said.

She informed that after nearly three-and-a-half months of consultations, the family, along with close friends and well-wishers, has decided to formally establish the Zubeen Garg Trust. As part of the initiative, the family’s property at Kharghuli will be handed over to the trust to serve as a centre for social, cultural and creative activities that were close to the late icon’s heart.

Garima Garg also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state government for the steps taken so far in the investigation, while urging the authorities to expedite the probe to ensure timely justice.

According to the family, the trust will operate through three dedicated wings. The Kalaguru Foundation will focus on socio-cultural initiatives, while Abhinaya Performing Arts — an institution earlier founded by Zubeen Garg in his sister’s name — will work to promote theatre and performance arts, particularly among young people.

A separate research wing will document and study Zubeen Garg’s life, creative works and his contributions to Assam’s cultural and social landscape, including the preservation of his intellectual property.

In a press note, the family said Zubeen Garg remains deeply embedded in the hearts of the people of Assam and stressed the need to preserve not just his memory, but also his discipline, ideals and dreams for future generations.

The trust will work in the areas of society, culture, nature conservation and youth welfare. The initiative has received support from Zubeen Garg’s friends from his student days, members of Assam’s cultural, administrative and media circles, and the Zubeen Fan Club, which the artiste fondly referred to as his “army”.

Meanwhile, the family also said the trust will also focus on public health and welfare, noting that health camps have already been organised in remote areas in Zubeen Garg’s name.

