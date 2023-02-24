Try to amicably resolve issues over children: Bombay HC to Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Bombay High Court on Friday suggested to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife to try to amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children. Siddiqui has moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife Zainab to reveal the whereabouts of their children - a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

The problems between Nawazuddin and his wife Aaliyah, reportedly, started when she returned from Dubai to Mumbai with their children. Following that, Aaliyah had an argument with Nawazuddin's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. She filed an FIR against Aaliya who later said that she was being harassed at home and was denied access to bathroom and food.A few days ago, Aaliya Siddiqui shared a video on Instagram in which Nawazuddin stood outside the gate of his bungalow and spoke with her. Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2011. They are parents to two children--daughter Shora and son Yaani