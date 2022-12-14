'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar': Ranbir Kapoor's last romantic film fails to impress

Luv Ranjan made quite a wave on social media after he announced the initials of his upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. After keeping fans guessing about the title Luv Ranjan finally shared the teaser of the film with the title. The much-awaited film brings together Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time.

Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg.The 42-second teaser fails to live up to the hype, and reminds fans of Ranbir's previous rom com films. And considering in the words of Ranbir Kapoor, this will be his ‘last romantic film,’ fans are hoping that the film will be better than the short teaser which has failed to impress. The film which is expected to hit the theatres by Holi 2023 faced multiple production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate blaze on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were completely gutted by the flames.