Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Earns Rs 1.7 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 6: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, continued its box office run on Day 6 with steady collections. According to the Sacnilk report, the romantic drama earned Rs 1.75 crore in India on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The film had collected Rs 25.25 crore in India in its first five days. With the Day 6 figures included, the total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 27 crore.

Occupancy figures showed steady footfall on Tuesday. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.04 per cent. Morning shows saw 7.96 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 21.73 per cent. Evening shows were at 22.35 per cent. Night shows reported the highest occupancy at 28.13 per cent.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri 6 Days Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 7.75 Cr Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 5.25 Cr Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 5.50 Cr Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 5.00 Cr Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 1.75 Cr Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 1.75 Cr Total Rs 27.00 Cr

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while travelling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer