Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 7: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Film Earn on Wednesday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 7: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, continued its box office run on Day 7 with steady collections. According to the early estimates from Sacnilk, the romantic drama earned Rs 1.75 crore in India on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The film had collected Rs 27 crore in India in its first 6 days. With the Day 7 figures included, the total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 28.75 crore.

On Day 7, the overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 14.40 per cent. Morning shows saw low footfall with an occupancy of 6.69 per cent. Afternoon shows improved slightly at 16.52 per cent. Evening shows recorded 16.65 per cent while night shows stood at 17.74 per cent.

The film opened with Rs 7.75 crore on its first day. It collected Rs 5.25 crore on Friday and Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday. Sunday collections were Rs 5 crore. From Monday to Wednesday, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore each day, showing stability during the weekday run.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 7.75 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 5.25 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 5.5 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 5 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 1.75 Cr Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 1.75 Cr Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 1.75 Cr* early estimates Total Rs 28.75 Cr

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while travelling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

