Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Earns Rs 7.25 Crore

Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey starrer film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has released on Christmas and box-office collection of day one is out and it has earned around 7.75 Cr India net on its first day. Sameer Sanjay Vidwans directs Tu Meri Main Tera, starring Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Aruna Irani. Positive word of mouth boosted attendance for evening and late-night screenings, as viewers enjoyed the movie's fun but touching story.

The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday was a hit with younger viewers, and families enjoyed the film's relatable feelings and powerful message, making it popular with a wide audience. Steady ticket sales and good reviews have helped the film stay strong in theaters, making it one of the top romantic comedy openings. Sacnilk early estimates suggest that film has earned Rs 5.00 Cr taking 2 days collection to 12.75 cr.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day Weekday Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 Thursday 7.75 Day 2 Saturday 5.00 (Early Estimates) Total Collection 12.75cr

Meanwhile, talking about viral Saath Samundar Par Ananya Panday shared the video on her social media account, she wrote, “Papa. We love you,” further tagging her father, Chunky, on her social media account. The video clip features her father Chunky Panday and actress Sonam Khan from their hit movie, Vishwatma.

The original song in the movie starred the late actress Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol and went on to become a chartbuster. Originally sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan, the track was composed by Viju Shah.

