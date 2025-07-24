Tulsi Kumar latest single ‘Maa’ captures emotions of mother-daughter duo

Mumbai, July 24 Playback singer Tulsi Kumar released her latest single ‘Maa’ on Thursday. The track captures pure, selfless love of a mother in its most honest form. It is composed by Payal Dev, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Tum Hi Aana’ and ‘Genda Phool’.

The lyrics for the song are furnished by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The music video of the track is directed by Ranju Varghese.

It features veteran actress Zareena Wahab and Tulsi Kumar, the former was moved to tears while filming some of the more emotional scenes.

Tulsi, who is a mother herself, brings rare vulnerability and power to the performance. Adding to the emotional depth of the video is the elegant choreography Tulsi pulls off with remarkable poise. The movements have the delicate grace of a child; soft, honest and full of emotions, almost like a physical translation of the love between children and their mothers.

Talking about the song, Tulsi shared, "This song is very close to my heart. It came from a deeply emotional place. As a daughter and as a mother myself, I felt every lyric. The choreography was something new for me, it was designed in a way that every word had to be expressed through movement. I absolutely loved what Ranju and Kadambari created. Even while performing it, I felt like I was expressing everything I couldn’t say out loud”.

The song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and emotion, both from a daughter and a mother’s perspective.

‘Maa’ is now streaming on all platforms, and on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Earlier, Tulsi Kumar had teamed up with music composer Manan Bhardwaj for their romantic single, ‘Bheegne De’, a soulful track that explores themes of love, longing, and emotional vulnerability.

The song featured Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel in the lead, and showcased a visual symphony of tender, deeply felt emotions and quiet intimacy.

