Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan seeks return of passport for travelling abroad

Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in the death case of co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, has filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court seeking a direction to the police to return his passport which was earlier seized during the investigation of the ongoing case, sources said. Vasai court will hear the application of Sheezan Khan on Tuesday (May 02). According to ANI, in his application, Sheezan said that he has to fly abroad for shootings for which he would need his passport. The actor, who was released on bail, has been offered the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, the show involves travelling abroad and if he can do that will depend on whether the Vasai sessions court gives him the clearance when the matter comes up for hearing.

Following the news of Sheezan being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tunisha's mom said, "We will oppose Sheezan’s application today to release his passport. I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages? Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain. I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent." Meanwhile, Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody before being released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well.Sheezan was reportedly dating his 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship. Within hours of the actress' death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of 'Abetment to Suicide'.

