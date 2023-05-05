Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to makers of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Sheezan Khan, who is out on bail in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, has been roped in to participate in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. On Thursday, he was granted permission by the court to travel abroad to shoot for the reality show. According to the Bollywood Life report, Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, has sent a legal notice to the channel and Endemol for roping Sheezan Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Tunisha Sharma's mother had earlier opposed Sheezan's plea of seeking the return of their passport in court.

She had told Etimes TV, "What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages? I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent." Sheezan was arrested on December 24 under section 306 of IPC after his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in his makeup room. Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of Tunisha. However, after spending almost two months behind bars the actor was released on bail by the Vasai court in Maharashtra on March 4. Speaking about Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was reportedly supposed to go on floors in May and air in July. However, there has been no official confirmation from the channel yet. On the professional front, Sheezan Khan was last seen essaying the role of Ali Baba in the period drama Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul.