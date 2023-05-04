Tunisha Sharma's unhappy about Sheezan Khan participating in reality show

Sheezan Khan, who was accused of abetting the suicide of his Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma, is reportedly participating in upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Tunisha's mother vehemently opposed Sheezan's alleged participation in any such show, for which he will be travelling out of India. She also questioned the channels who are offering to hire an undertrial.

Vanita Sharma told ANI, 'I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offence u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages. Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows."After Sheezan's release from jail last month, the actor had filed an application before the court seeking to get his passport back while citing the shoot of a TV serial. It turned out to be for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The court has allowed him to travel abroad till 10th July 2023.

Sheezan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. He was reportedly dating his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha who was found dead on the sets of the show, weeks after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship. Sheezan was arrested in December last year. He was under judicial custody and was released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. His bail came with ₹1 Lakh surety bond. The court had asked the actor to submit his passport as well.