"Turn off the camera": Anita Baker asks fans to stop recording during concert

Washington [US], December 20 : American singer-songwriter Anita Baker had stopped performing one of her songs to ask audience members in the front row to stop filming her during a concert at Houston's Toyota Center, as reported by People.

Fans took video of the incident, which included the music legend asking security for assistance in evacuating concertgoers.

According to People, in the fan-recorded clips that surfaced on TikTok, the Grammy winner was in the midst of singing her 1983 hit "Feel the Need" when she interrupted herself to ask the crowd to put their phones down. While still singing along to the tune, she improvised, 'Early in the morning / Late in the evening, baby.'

"Turn off the camera, baby," she then requested. "I don't know who you are, move back!"

The diva, who was dressed in a gleaming red jumpsuit, ordered the attendee to move back again and quickly attracted the attention of her security.

"Security, help them out, and I mean out of my front row," she said while her band continued playing, as captured in another video.

After clips of Toyota Center concert went viral, Baker seemingly took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the incident.

"When they realize, they can't Stop Your Blessings?... they simply Lie. As in, Liability Screenshots? Are 4Ever," she wrote before referencing the Renaissance track. "Lyrics I'm as petty, as you are #AnitaBaker.."

https://twitter.com/IAMANITABAKER/status/1736468779700199878

Baker is now finishing up her tour commemorating the 40th anniversary of her debut solo album The Songstress, which was published in 1983 and catapulted her to R&B superstardom when it was re-issued by Elektra Records in 1991. The "Sweet Love" singer has two more gigs in Los Angeles and Oakland, California, on December 22 and December 23, respectively, before wrapping up her 15-city tour, as reported by People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor