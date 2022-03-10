'Turning Red' voice-actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's special message about growing up

Mumbai, March 10 Canadian-Indian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who has voiced the Indian character Priya in the soon-to-be-released coming-of-age fantasy comedy 'Turning Red', recently shared a message for her Indian fans.

In the social media video, the actress can be heard saying, "Growing up can be a beast! But it can be easier when you have the most amazing bunch of friends around you and your amma, appa, thatha, paati, mama, mami, basically your whole big noisy Kudumbam (family)."

She then goes on to greet her Indian fans and talks about the upcoming movie and her role, in the video.

The actress feels glad that the film industry is moving towards a more inclusive space, "It is really nice to see how films and TV are moving in a direction that has authenticity diversity in a natural way. It's not just show and tell. Younger audiences watching 'Turning Red' are going to accept this reality as their new normal and have a well-deserved expectation for representation."

Talking about her character, she adds, "Priya is too cool for school, mysterious, middle school dweeb that personally I can totally relate to and I'm sure many others can as well! She helps Mei on this journey that she goes through by being a supportive friend who loves unconditionally."

