Tushar Kalia wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Choreographer Tushar Kalia was announced the winner of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) 12. He won the trophy along with ₹20 lakh prize money and a car. Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr Faisu, was the first runner-up of the show. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen together in Rohit's next film Cirkus, appeared on the show as guests. Rohit also welcomed Cirkus actors Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Varun Sharma on the show. During the show, Varun read out a letter by contestant Rajiv Adatia for Ranveer. The hilarious letter left Ranveer, Pooja, Rohit and the other contestants in splits. On the show, Ranveer and contestant Rubina Dilaik were asked by Rohit to style each other. The grand finale took place on Sunday and was aired on ColorsTV. The final task was performed by Tushar, Faisal and Mohit Malik.

