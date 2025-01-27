Tusshar Kapoor reveals the ‘most innocent’ member of his family

Mumbai, Jan 27 Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday post for his nephew, Ravie, calling him the "most innocent member" of the Kapoor family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a throwback video of Ravie with his son Laksshya where the two could be seen sitting and eating in a village seeming setting room. For the caption, Tushar wrote, “God bless you #Ravie ..... The most innocent member in our family! #angel #godschild Many many days come, again and again my heart sings this, you live for thousands of years, this is my wish! #happybirthdaytoyou.”

Ektaa Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday note for her son, Ravie Kapoor. The producer posted a playful video of Ravie and wrote, “Jai Hanumantaaa! May you be joyous, happy, and full of love, my darling son! You are the love of my life!”

The video showcases Ravie’s adorable moments with his mother, uncle Tusshar Kapoor, and grandfather, Jeetendra.

Ektaa Kapoor welcomed her son, Ravie, through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. She shared the joyful news on her social media and also revealed his name, choosing to name him Ravie after her father, Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor