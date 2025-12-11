‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’ fame Malkit Singh calls for respect and unity amid growing divides in Punjabi Music industry

Mumbai, Dec 11 Singer Malkit Singh, best known for his iconic tracks such as “Tutak Tutak Tutiya,” and “Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha,” has opened up about the growing divides he sees in today’s Punjabi music industry.

Speaking about the shift in camaraderie among younger artists, the veteran singer emphasised the need for mutual respect and unity to strengthen the industry. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Malkit recalled how his generation looked up to stalwarts like Kuldeep Manak, Mohammad Sadiq, and Surinder Shinda, learning from their experience and holding them in high regard.

According to him, today’s young artists should adopt the same attitude—seeking guidance from senior musicians instead of creating divisions. He believes that when artists stand together, the entire industry becomes stronger and more successful.

When asked about the growing divide among today’s younger Punjabi artists—particularly in the rap and pop space, Malkit Singh stated, “I strongly feel that today’s generation singers should respect their seniors. We respected legends like Kuldeep Manak, Mohammad Sadiq, and Surinder Shinda. New artists should learn from their seniors. Unity strengthens the industry.”

Talking about the global rise of Bhangra and how he envisions its future, Malkit mentioned, “I started singing in university, then began recording professionally. This year marks four decades of my musical journey. My first hit was Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, which was later remixed by Bally Sagoo and featured in many Hindi films. Bhangra has appeared in Bollywood earlier as well, and even recently, Ajay Devgn’s latest film features one of my tracks. Punjabi music continues to grow.”

Recently, Malkit Singh’s famous song “Jind Mahi” has been given a festive twist for Gurinder Chadha’s new musical “Christmas Karma,” a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol.

Speaking about the movie, the popular Pollywood singer stated, “When people watch the film, they will enjoy it. The story is entertaining; the music is vibrant. In Bend It Like Beckham she used my tracks, but this time she wanted to shoot with me as well. Wherever this film is screened, people dance when my part comes on. When I sing “Jind Mahi aa gayi ho…”, the crowd immediately starts dancing. There’s a different kind of craze for Punjabi music in an English film.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor