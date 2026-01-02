TV Actress Drashti Dhami Reveals Her Daughter Leela Khemka’s Face; Fans React

Drashti Dhami who is popularly known for her daily soap Madhubala got married to Neeraj Khemka in 2015 and gave birth to daughter named Leela Khemka in October 2024. After almost one year Drashti has revealed her face to her fans.

Actress shared a pics of daughter's birthday and wrote caption, "Hello World! Meet : Ms.Leela Khemka." Several celebrities commented on the announcement, including Karan Grover ("Hello leela stay blessed"), Kritika Kamra, Mukti Mohan ("Awleyyy such a doll (sic)"), Jennifer Winget ("Little angel"), and Surbhi Jyoti ("Doll").

Drashti Dhami, a popular Indian television actress and model, is best known for her roles in hit shows such as Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Her versatile performances have garnered her widespread fame. She married Mumbai-based businessman Neeraj Khemka on February 21, 2015, after meeting through mutual friends and developing a romantic relationship.