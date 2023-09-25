Twinkle Khanna pens adorable birthday wish for daughter Nitara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Author Twinkle Khanna on Monday penned a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Nitara on her 11th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a video of her daughter.

“My funny little monster turns 11. She is everything I wasn't as a child but tried to become as an adult—fiercely confident:) My pocket is slightly empty with all these September birthdays but my heart could not be more full,” she captioned.

In the video, Nitara can be seen playing and enjoying her birthday cake.

Actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

Soon after Twinkle dropped the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira wrote, “Happy birthday Nitara.”

Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happy birthday Nitara.”

Recently Twinkle’s son Aarav also turned a year older.

Twinkle had penned a note on his birthday also.

“All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:) Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you,” she wrote.

