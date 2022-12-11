Twinkle Khanna talks about "freezing London" winter, reveals son Aarav compares her to a Yeti

Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared a video from London, England and revealed that her son Aarav Bhatia compares her with Yetis for wearing layers of warm clothes.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted a poolside video and in its caption wrote, "Do Yetis Dream of Sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the sun."

She added, "Disclaimer - The Sex and the City music has nothing to do with yetis or the sun. I just couldn't find another track."

Aarav is actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle's elder child. The duo tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor