Twinkle Khanna Unveils Mrs Funnybones Returns, Marking Her Literary Comeback After a Decade

Twinkle Khanna officially launched her much-awaited book Mrs Funnybones Returns in Delhi, marking the return of her signature wit and relatable storytelling nearly a decade after the release of her 2015 best-seller Mrs Funnybones. The event gathered a distinguished and diverse all-women audience, featuring celebrated names from entertainment, art, business, and media. Among the notable attendees were legendary actress and cultural icon Sharmila Tagore, acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer and founder of Natya Vriksha Geeta Chandran, and India’s leading personal finance expert Monika Halan. Esteemed personalities such as Pallavi Shroff, Laila Tayabji, and Mira Kulkarni also graced the occasion with their presence.

During an engaging conversation at the event, Twinkle Khanna highlighted the importance of women uplifting one another. She expressed, “We are always cheering for each other we are all here. And every woman that I've seen climbing up the ladder, the man will stand on the side and clap for her but it's the other women who are holding the ladder steady for her. It's her sisters and her mothers and her helpers holding tight so she can climb high.”

One of the most striking aspects of the launch was its all-women participation right from the guests and journalists to the core attendees-making it a powerful celebration of female camaraderie, creativity, and empowerment.

Twinkle’s first book Mrs Funnybones quickly became a nationwide favourite for its unfiltered, humorous take on everyday life, inspired by her newspaper columns. With Mrs Funnybones Returns, she brings back her sharp observational skills and trademark sass this time, with an even stronger punch. Now available nationwide, Mrs Funnybones Returns is expected to capture readers’ attention instantly.