Twitter Reactions: Celebs mourn the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2022 10:42 AM2022-02-06T10:42:05+5:302022-02-06T10:55:33+5:30
Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films passed away today morning in Mumbai.
Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.
May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.
Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.
My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M
