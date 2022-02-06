Twitter Reactions: Celebs mourn the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2022 10:42 AM2022-02-06T10:42:05+5:302022-02-06T10:55:33+5:30

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, was an icon ...

Twitter Reactions: Celebs mourn the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar | Twitter Reactions: Celebs mourn the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Twitter Reactions: Celebs mourn the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Next

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films passed away today morning in Mumbai.

 

Open in app
Tags :Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar Death