Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on after RRR wins Best Song award at Golden Globe Awards 2022

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles on January 11 (IST). The ceremony is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This year the Golden Globe Awards were extra special for India with ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagging the Best Song win, which was announced by ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega. 'Naatu Naatu' has been choreographed Prem Rakshith, with MM Keeravaani being the music director and lyrics penned by Chandrabose.

MM Keeravaani received the award while director SS Rajamouli, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan cheered from the crowds. Angela Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress honour for her performance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. In her speech, the actress dedicated the win to late Chadwick Boseman. In the Best Original Song category, ‘Naatu Naatu’ was competing against – ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



