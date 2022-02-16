Twitter Reactions: Celebs react on singer-composer Bappi Lahiri sudden death

Legendary composer-singer died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday, following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said. He was 69."Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the 80s, he popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and even sang his own compositions. Some of his major box office successes were Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, Dance Dance, Commando, Saaheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab. He started his music career in the early 70s and composed music till 2020.The 69-year-old had a huge influence on many music directors in India and abroad. Portions of many of his songs have even been included by international artists. He also held a Guinness World Record for recording over 180 songs for 33 movies.Lahiri was the only Indian music director in 1989 to be invited by Jonathon Ross for a live performance on BBC London. He was honoured by the House of Lords for his contribution to the NGO Justice for Widows.

A legend rests in peace.

Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji.

My condolences to his family, fans & admirers.

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/UYSNvMVZIZ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 16, 2022

Another legend with golden voice is no more!



Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar @BappiLahiri.



His music will always remain in our hearts.



Om Shanti!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4QenAGrBoN — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 16, 2022